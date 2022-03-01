Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 96,597 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

