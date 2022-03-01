Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.98.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.