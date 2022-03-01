Centiva Capital LP Acquires 7,452 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.