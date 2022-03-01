Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,278 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
