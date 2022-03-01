Centiva Capital LP Purchases 555 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,345 shares of company stock valued at $64,864,542. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.