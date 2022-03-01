Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.