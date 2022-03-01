Centiva Capital LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Powered Brands during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 626,989 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Powered Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

