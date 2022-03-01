Century Financial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Century Financial stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Century Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Century Financial alerts:

About Century Financial (Get Rating)

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.