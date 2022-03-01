Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52.

