Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 675 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,371,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 527,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,664,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,415,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

