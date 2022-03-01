Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $1,003,447. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.