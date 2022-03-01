Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

