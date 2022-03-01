Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

