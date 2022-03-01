Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

