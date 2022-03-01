Cetera Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $5,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

