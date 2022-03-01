Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 40,203 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 223.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 852,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 588,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.