Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,780 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

