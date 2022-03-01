Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,780 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.