Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,511.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

