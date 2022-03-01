Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 393 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

