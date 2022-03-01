Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.10 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

