Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,850 shares of company stock worth $48,208,790 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.12.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

