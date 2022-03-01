Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 750 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

TBX opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

