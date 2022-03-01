Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

EW opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

