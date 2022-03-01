Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

