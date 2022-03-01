Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 139,263 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 135,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 248,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.