Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

