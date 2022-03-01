Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,262,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,829,000 after purchasing an additional 829,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

