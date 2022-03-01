Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

