Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.29.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.