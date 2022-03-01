Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

