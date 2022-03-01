CIBC Upgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.41.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.