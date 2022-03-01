CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CIMDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get CIMB Group Holdings Berhad alerts:

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.