CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CIMDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
