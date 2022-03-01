Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

CPXGF stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

