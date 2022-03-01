Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,207 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

