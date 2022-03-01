Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $12.03 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 194,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.
VSGX opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.50.
