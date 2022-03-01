Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

