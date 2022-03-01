Citigroup Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.