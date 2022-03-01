Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,193 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $175,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE:CLH opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $641,945. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

