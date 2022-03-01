CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

