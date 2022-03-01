Colony Group LLC Buys New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,055,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in APi Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

