Colony Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,749,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

