Colony Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

