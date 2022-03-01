Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

