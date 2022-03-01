Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $138.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

