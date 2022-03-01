Comerica Bank Buys 26,676 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after buying an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.