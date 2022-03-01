Comerica Bank Buys 66,040 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

