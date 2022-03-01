Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 45,033 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.48 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

