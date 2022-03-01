Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,419 shares of company stock worth $15,304,301. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

