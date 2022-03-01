Comerica Bank Sells 58,346 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

BSX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

