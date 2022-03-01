Comerica Bank Sells 60,340 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

AMCR stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.