Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 2,192.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CRZBY stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.22) to €11.70 ($13.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.