Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 2,192.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.22) to €11.70 ($13.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

